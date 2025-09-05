John Candy’s Health Before Death: Rumored Drug Use, Weight Struggles & Heart Issues

Image Credit: Getty Images

John Candy died more than 20 years ago, but his footprint in the film industry remains. The late actor, who appeared in movies such as Home Alone, Spaceballs and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, will be honored in the upcoming Prime Video documentary I Like Me, which premieres in October 2025. Since John’s 1994 death is making headlines again, we’re breaking down everything we know about his health.

How Did John Candy Die? His Cause of Death

A spokesperson for John said he died in Durango, Mexico, on March 4, 1994, of a heart attack while filming Wagons East. Multiple outlets reported that he died in his sleep and that his security guard found him.

During an October 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John’s son, Chris Candy, recalled learning of his father’s death the following morning. Candy shared Chris and daughter Jen Candy with wife Rosemary Hobor.

“We found out that it was a heart attack pretty immediately,” Chris said. “I just remember going ‘Why?’ because it doesn’t make any sense when you’re that young.”

Did John Candy Use Drugs?

There is no evidence that John was using drugs before he died. However, it’s rumored that the late Rookie of the Year star had a cocaine addiction and that he smoked cigarettes, which no one from his family has confirmed.

A docuseries titled Autopsy: John Candy examines the actor’s final hours. Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter claimed that John was a drug addict.

“I think it’s probable that John’s addiction to smoking was a factor in his death,” Hunter alleged, before claiming, “But John appears to have a history of use of another drug that is also known to have a damaging impact on the heart — and that’s cocaine.”

John Candy’s Health Issues With Weight & More

In Autopsy: John Candy, Hunter said that he believed John smoked a pack of cigarettes every day and that his relationship with earring was “was unhealthy and potentially life-threatening.”

“I’ve discovered that John was prone to binge eating in response to professional setbacks,” Hunter further alleged.

John tried to manage his weight, though, his son told THR in 2016. “He always worked on his weight and his health,” Chris noted. “And fortunately, he helped us to figure that out for ourselves. He grew up with heart disease. My sister and I are very well aware of it and take care of ourselves. His father had a heart attack, his brother had a heart attack. It was in the family. He had trainers and would work at whatever the new diet was. I know he did his best.”

