Joe Gatto’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Comedian Has

Joe Gatto gained significant fame as a fearless member of Impractical Jokers, a show he co-created with his friends Sal Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray, and Brian “Q” Quinn. However, in recent years, his personal life has garnered much attention. In 2021, Joe left the group, citing personal reasons, and in 2025, an alleged sexual assault involving the comedian came to light after being shared on TikTok.

Amid all the news, here’s a look at Joe, his career, financial standing, and more below.

Who Is Joe Gatto?

Joe Gatto, a 48-year-old comedian, actor, and producer, was born on June 5, 1976, in Staten Island, New York.

During high school, Joe joined the Improvisation Club, where he met his “lifelong friends” Sal, Murr, and Q. The group later reunited after college, forming an improv and sketch comedy troupe called The Tenderloins in 1998. They started by producing content on platforms like YouTube and MySpace, eventually winning $100,000 in NBC’s It’s Your Show competition with their sketch, Time Thugs. This victory led to an offer for their own show with truTV, and in 2011, Impractical Jokers was born.

The show quickly gained popularity, and over the years, Joe and his fellow Tenderloins members built a loyal fanbase with their hilarious antics and improvisational comedy, up until his exit in 2021.

Why Did Joe Gatto Leave ‘Impractical Jokers’?

Joe explained his departure from Impractical Jokers in a “longer and more serious-than-usual note” posted on Instagram on December 31, 2021. He shared that the decision was due to “some issues in [his] personal life,” revealing that he and his wife had “decided to amicably part ways.”

He continued, saying, “I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Joe also expressed his gratitude to his “amazing fans” for their support during his nine-season run on the hit show. “They say laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves,” he wrote. “As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you. Much love, Joe.”

Impractical Jokers returned for season 10, without Joe, on February 23, 2023.

What Is Joe Gatto’s Net Worth?

Joe has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Joe Gatto Married?

Joe married his wife, Bessy Gatto, in September 2013. While it’s unclear whether they are still together, as they separated in 2021 before reconciling in 2023, they appear to still be legally married.

The couple tied the knot just three years after Bessy moved from California to New York City.

Does Joe Gatto Have Kids?

Joe and his wife, Bessy, have two children. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Milana, on May 7, 2015. Two years later, Bessy gave birth to their son, Remo, on July 31, 2017.