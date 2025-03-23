Who Is Joe Gatto’s Wife? All About Bessy & Their Marriage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joe Gatto and his wife, Bessy Gatto, have been a fan-favorite couple ever since they started sharing their life together with fans on social media. This is why their followers were heartbroken in 2021 when Joe announced his separation from Bessy while simultaneously revealing his exit from Impractical Jokers. After they seemingly patched things up, fans became invested in the couple’s relationship.

Below, learn more about Joe’s wife, Bessy.

Who Is Bessy Gatto?

Bessy is 42 years old and got married to Joe in 2013 after moving to New York City. While she’s supportive of Joe’s comedy career, Bessy has also focused on her own aspirations. She and Joe run a rescue shelter for disabled and neglected dogs. The non-profit business is called Gatto Pups & Friends and was created based on Bessy and Joe’s passion to help senior dogs.

“Bessy and Joe Gatto’s love for animals, especially senior dogs, has provided a home for those overlooked and unwanted,” the business’ website reads. “Supporters of many rescues and animal sanctuaries, they have dedicated their time and efforts into advocating for those who can’t speak up for themselves.”

Additionally, Bessy is a mother to her and Joe’s two children.

Did Joe & Bessy Gatto Get Divorced?

No, Joe and Bessy did not legally divorce. However, they were separated for some time. Nearly two years after Joe announced in December 2021 that he and Bessy “decided to amicably part ways,” the comedian took to Instagram to declare their reconciliation.

“10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured. But there was always love,” Gatto captioned a September 2023 Instagram post alongside Bessy. “And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person. I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle. Thanks for this decade. And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together. Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course…dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”

Is Joe Gatto Still Married?

At the time of publication, Joe and Bessy still appear to be married. However, fans began to speculate about the status of their relationship when a woman accused him of sexual assault in March 2025. Joe denied the assault allegations but announced he was taking a hiatus from the public eye.

For her part, Bessy seemingly deactivated or removed her Instagram profile.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.