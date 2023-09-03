Is Joe Gatto Returning to ‘Impractical Jokers’? Details After Reconciliation With Wife Bessy

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Back together! Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto reconciled with his wife, Bessy Gatto, more than a year and a half after they announced their split. With the comedian’s personal life back on track, many fans have been wondering if he will be rejoining his former cast mates, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, on the TruTV show.

Is Joe Gatto Returning to Impractical Jokers?

There is no indication that Joe will reappear on Impractical Jokers, and it seems as though his prankster days are behind him. However, Joe has stayed connected with fans. He tours around the country performing as a standup comedian. He also hosts the “Two Cool Moms” podcast with Steve Byrne.

Is Joe Gatto Divorced?

Joe and Bessy, who share two children, revealed on Sept. 3 that they are back together while celebrating their 10-year marriage anniversary.

“I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured. But there was always love,” Joe captioned a photo with “Mrs. Gatto” on the beach. “And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person. I love your compassion, your resilience, and your giggle. Thanks for this decade. And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness, and an open heart we can do this. Together.”

Days prior to their anniversary, Bessy posted her own Instagram message gushing over her husband.

“I think of all the changes we have gone through, good and bad. At the end, I would not change a single thing,” she wrote. “Everything that happens and everything that we go through brings us one step closer to where we are meant to be. And I truly believe this is exactly where I am meant to be in my life. I have never been happier, more content, and more hopeful for the future than now.”

Joe and Bessy previously announced their split in January 2022. At the same time, he revealed he was stepping away from Impractical Jokers.

“So now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.