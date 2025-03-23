Are Joe Gatto & His Wife Bessy Still Together? Update

Image Credit: Getty Images

The former Impractical Jokers member, Joe Gatto, is facing backlash after a TikTok user’s video went viral, alleging that he sexually assaulted her when she was 19. The incident, which reportedly occurred in September 2023 at a Milwaukee hotel following one of his shows, has been publicly denied by Gatto.

“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most,” the 48-year-old said in a statement to Page Six on March 22. “But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

Joe continued, “Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to.”

The TikTok user behind the viral video, who goes by the username @joozyb, also claimed that during the time of the alleged incident, Gatto was in the process of reconciling with his wife. This has raised questions about his relationship status and the current state of their marriage.

Learn more about Joe’s wife, their relationship, and where they stand today below.

Who Is Bessy Gatto?

Joe’s wife, Bessy Gatto, is a 42-year-old who moved from California to New York in 2010. She is known for her love of animals, particularly dogs. According to PEOPLE, Bessy is the co-founder of a nonprofit organization called Gatto Pups and Friends, which she runs alongside Joe, who is also a passionate animal lover. Additionally, she serves as a board member for NYC Second Chance Rescue, a shelter dedicated to helping critically injured cats and dogs.

“Bessy and Joe Gatto’s love for animals, especially senior dogs, has provided a home for those overlooked and unwanted,” the Gatto Pups and Friends’ website reads. “Supporters of many rescues and animal sanctuaries, they have dedicated their time and efforts into advocating for those who can’t speak up for themselves.”

When Did Joe & Bessy Gatto Get Married?

Joe and his wife, Bessy, tied the knot in September 2013, just three years after she moved to New York City.

When Joe was still making episodes with his friends Sal Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray, and Brian “Q” Quinn, he once refused a challenge during an episode because of his new marital status. Murr told Joe to repeat, “You know what I call a pig in a blanket… My wife on a cold day.” Joe, however, showed off his wedding ring and explained that he couldn’t make those kinds of jokes, as Bessy watches the show. The episode aired in January 2014.

Did Joe & Bessy Gatto Get Divorced?

Joe and Bessy never legally divorced, but they were separated for some time. Nearly two years after Joe announced in December 2021 that he and Bessy had “decided to amicably part ways,” the comedian took to Instagram to announce their reconciliation.

“10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured. But there was always love,” Joe captioned a September 2023 Instagram post alongside Bessy. “And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person. I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle. Thanks for this decade. And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together. Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course…dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”

Bessy also shared her own heartfelt reflection on their relationship in an Instagram post following Joe’s.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, she wrote “On my 13th anniversary of moving to New York, and taking a chance on love, and only a few days away from our 10 year wedding anniversary, I think of all the changes we have gone through, good and bad,” she wrote. “At the end, I would not change a single thing.”

Do Joe and Bessy Gatto Have Kids?

The couple has two children.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Milana, on May 7, 2015. Two years later, Bessy gave birth to their son, Remo, on July 31, 2017.

Are Joe and Bessy Gatto Still Together?

At the time of publication, Joe and Bessy still appear to be married. However, since the news gained traction, Bessy has seemingly deactivated or removed her Instagram profile, and she has made her TikTok account private.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.