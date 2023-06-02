Jinger Duggar’s Kids: Meet Her Rarely Seen Daughters, Felicity & Evangeline

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is the sixth child of Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar.

She was featured in the 2004 family documentary ’14 Children and Pregnant Again. ‘

Jinger shares two young daughters with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo first emerged into the public eye with 14 Children and Pregnant Again, followed by Raising 16 Children in 2006. As a member of the famed Duggar clan, she simply couldn’t escape the spotlight, and by 2008 19 Kids and Counting had made her a legitimate reality TV celebrity.

Though the show was cancelled in 2015 due to Josh Duggar‘s child porn scandal, Jill & Jessa: Counting On premiered that same year, extending the Duggar’s TV run until it too was canceled in 2021. Ginger co-wrote about the experience in the book Growing Up Duggar alongside sisters Jana, Jill, and Jessa Duggar, but her life is looking a little different these days.

In 2016, at the age of 22, she married Jeremy Vuolo. They’ve since welcomed two beautiful daughters, whom they’ve kept largely hidden from public view after initially sharing photos. In fact, a fan once asked during a 2021 Q & A why they were no longer seeing pics of the kids’ faces as they raise them in Los Angeles. “You haven’t seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they’re so young,” she responded, per PopSugar. “We appreciate how you love and support our family. It means so much to us! Thanks for asking.”

Scroll down to find out everything we know about Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo.

Felicity Vuolo

Felicity Nicole entered the world famous! In July of 2018, Jinger’s labor and Felicity’s birth were chronicled by cameras for Counting On. Little Felicity was born to Jinger and Jeremy in July of 2018, and the episode aired in February of 2019. She’s now four years old, but the big moment looms large in the family’s life. In fact, Josh lavished praise on his famous wife after the birth.

“Seeing how strong she is and how incredible that whole effort was and what she’s done and what she’s been carrying in her body for nine months just gives me a greater appreciation for her and my mom and for women,” he said during the episode. “She was just incredible. It’s kind of surreal.”

Though Felicity isn’t often seen out and about, her mama has shared some pics via social media — most have since been deleted. In January of 2019, she shared the sweetest pic of little Felicity without a hat, and fans went wild over the adorable tot. “Her smile makes us melt every time,” the reality star captioned the sweet pic.

On her first birthday, in July of 2019, Felicity got a special birthday wish from her mom, also via Instagram. “One year ago today, at 4:37am, we welcomed our little Felicity Nicole Vuolo into the world. She has been nothing but a joy, and we are excited to see what the Lord has in store for this precious one. Our prayer is that Felicity will love and serve Christ supremely all her days. Happy Birthday, sweet girl 💕 We love you very much!”

Evangeline Vuolo

Back in May of 2020, the adorable duo announced their second pregnancy with their second little girl via Instagram. “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” Jinger captioned her pics while rocking a telltale pink dress. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

In November of 2020, they announced the birth of their second child “Evangeline Jo Vuolo has arrived!” she captioned a social media post sharing the happy news. “We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel.” While the pregnancy announcement is till viewable via Instagram, the birth announcement post has since been removed.

Evangeline is now two and a half years old.