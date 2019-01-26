Jinger Duggar Posts Pic Of Daughter, 6 Mos., Without A Hat & Fans Are Thrilled

Jinger Duggar shared a new photo of six-month-old daughter, but this time, her head was completely uncovered! See photo inside!

While TLC reality star and author Jinger Duggar, 25, gave birth to her daughter Felicity Nicole with former soccer player husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, back in July, Jinger had yet to share a photo of her daughter without a hat or headband – until now! Jinger shared the first photo on Jan. 25 of Felicity sans any headwear, and people were so happy to see her cute little head for the first time.

The new close-up photo showed baby Felicity in a blue and white striped onesie, bright-eyed, and smiling at the camera. “Her smile makes us melt every time, 😍” Jinger said in the Instagram caption. The mom had shared many photos of her daughter since she was born, but Felicity’s head was always covered in some sort of decorative (or practical!) wear. Fans were so happy to see what Felicity’s head looked like underneath the hats and headbands!

“Yay – no head coverings. She’s adorable,” one fan commented. Another said, “I don’t hate hats but it seems like she constantly had one on nice to see her head.” Someone else said, “Nice to see her without something on her head.” Another fan remarked, “[Oh my gosh] she’s adorable love seeing her hair.”

Prior to Jinger showcasing Felicity without a hat or headband, she actually was mom-shamed for the headwear she dressed her daughter up in! People said the hats and headbands were a “suffocation hazard,” but Jinger continued to dress her daughter as she saw fit. In one photo, actually, she was accused of cultural appropriation for dressing Felicity in a head wrap, which caused a lot of backlash from social media commenters.

“Jinger has busybodies commenting on everything she does so it’s not a huge shock that she’s getting grief over Felicity’s head wrap but it still upsets her,” a source close to the Duggars EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels like she’s constantly getting mom-shamed since she had Felicity. She had no idea it was going to be this bad. Jinger is doing her best to […] ignore the negativity and focus on the positive, but it’s hard.”

Well, for now, it looks like Jinger found a fix – letting her daughter shine on social media with her bare head!