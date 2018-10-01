Little Felicity may have looked too cute in a baseball jersey, but some fans were too focused on the two-month-old’s head wrap to notice. See what they had to say!

Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, took a trip out of Texas this weekend — and brought their newborn daughter with them! The Counting On stars visited Chicago with Felicity, two months, for a fun trip as a family of three, and one of the first sights they saw was Wrigley Field. While watching the Chicago Cubs play, both Jinger and Jeremy posted pictures with their little one, who had on a teeny tiny baseball jersey and the same gloves the new mom has been bashed for already. But it was her maroon head wrap that had some fans accusing them of cultural appropriation on social media.

“This is racism,” one user wrote, while another called the accessory a “microaggression.” And when someone pointed out that Khloe Kardashian‘s five-month-old baby True Thompson often wears wraps, one of Jinger’s followers clapped back. “The difference is, her baby is African American and entitled to wear one.” Other people who commented, though, didn’t care as much about the cultural aspects of the maroon turban as they did the style in general. “I really think a French beret is more baby appropriate and fashionable,” one user wrote.

But that wasn’t the only thing the new parents were criticized for that day! They also received flack just because little Felicity was at a baseball game in the first place. “This is not having any regard for her well being and comfort. Irresponsible to drag a baby that young to a loud, rowdy stadium!” one wrote, while another added, “Never a fan of bringing baby out in large public places without [the] baby having its shots. Way too many infectious germs out there for her.”

But whether or not her followers agree with the way she’s parenting her child, we doubt Jinger is giving their unsolicited advice the time of day. She continued putting her daughter in mittens after she was mom-shamed for doing so, and has even gone as far as to disable comments when Instagram posts get too negative for comfort.