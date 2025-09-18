Jimmy Kimmel’s Salary: How Much Money ABC Pays Him

Image Credit: Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Ca

Jimmy Kimmel has been a fixture in late-night TV since Jimmy Kimmel Live! launched in 2003. But after his recent comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sparked backlash, ABC suspended the show indefinitely. Kimmel had accused “many in MAGA land” of trying to “capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and suggested that conservatives were “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them” in order to score political points. Authorities have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Kirk’s killing.

An ABC spokesperson confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! “will be pre-empted indefinitely,” but declined to provide further details. President Donald Trump, posting on social media from Windsor Castle during his travels, celebrated the announcement, calling it “Great for America.”

With the show off the air, many are wondering not just about the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! but also about the host’s earnings — what his net worth is, what he’s paid by ABC, and the future of his show. Find out more below.

Was Jimmy Kimmel Canceled?

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has not been officially canceled, but ABC has suspended the late-night show “indefinitely.”

Kimmel’s opening monologue on September 15. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” the host said.

The network pulled the show from many ABC affiliates and stated that programming will be adjusted while the suspension is in place.

Nexstar, which owns ABC stations across the country, announced it would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! “for the foreseeable future,” saying it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk.” The Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr publicly praised Nexstar’s move, urging other broadcasters to follow suit.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Kimmel’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC Salary?

Kimmel reportedly earns $15 million per year for hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. Some sources round up or state figures near $16 million, perhaps including bonuses or additional earnings.