Jim Curtis’ Ex-Wife: What We Know About Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend’s Former Marriage

Image Credit: GC Images

Jim Curtis stepped into the spotlight in 2025 after his romance with Jennifer Aniston became public, and has stayed there as the relationship continues to grow more serious. The hypnotherapist and wellness expert recently opened up about how their love story began — revealing on The Today Show that he and Jennifer were introduced through mutual friends and that their connection developed slowly over time before they became a couple, now celebrating nearly a year together as of January 2026.

Below, here’s what we know about Jim’s background, his past marriage, and how his relationship with Jennifer Aniston has unfolded in the public eye.

How Old Is Jim Curtis? His Age

Jim turned 50 years old in November 2025. He celebrated the milestone with a party, as seen on his Instagram.

“50 and feeling good! Birthday recap part 1,” Jim captioned his post from the soiree. “Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community.”

How Old Is Jennifer Aniston? Her Age

Jennifer is currently 56 years old. Her birthday falls on February 11.

Was Jim Curtis Married Before Meeting Jennifer Aniston?

Yes, Jim was married to his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano, before he met Jennifer, according to multiple outlets. The details surrounding their divorce are still unclear.

Does Jim Curtis Have Children With His Ex-Wife?

Yes, Jim has a son, who is reportedly a teenager now.

Does Jim Curtis Have a Disability? Why He Walks With a Cane

Jim walks with a cane due to an illness that was misdiagnosed. Doctors found lesions on his spinal cord when he was 22 years old.

“After years of living with a chronic, misdiagnosed illness and emotional trauma, he found a way to heal that honored both the body and the soul,” a section of Jim’s website reads. “His work is rooted in that experience — and in the belief that no matter how stuck or broken you may feel, transformation is always possible.”

During a 2018 interview with Fast Company, Jim explained the details of his condition, which caused him to live with muscle spasms and walk with a limp.

“It was unknown how they started, but I very rapidly became ill and soon had trouble walking,” Jim explained. “My illness was telling me something about the perception of who I was, [which to me] was this macho guy; I was an athlete, and I had a plan to work on Wall Street, so I did it.”