Jill Sobule’s Cause of Death: How the Late Musician Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jill Sobule — known for her hit single “I Kissed a Girl” and for writing the theme song of Nickelodeon’s coming-of-age series Unfabulous — died. She was 66 years old. Her team announced her death on May 1, 2025, the day she was set to perform in Denver, Colorado, to perform songs from her autobiographical musical. Since Sobule’s death was unexpected, many fans are asking what could have caused it.

The late musician’s manager, John Porter, called her a “force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture,” per BBC. He added, “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client [and] a friend today. I hope her music, memory [and] legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Below, learn about Sobule’s life, career and tragic death.

Who Is Jill Sobule?

As mentioned above, Sobule is famous for her single “I Kissed a Girl,” a different song than Katy Perry‘s hit track of the same name. Moreover, Sobule contributed her songwriting skills for the theme song of Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous, starring Emma Roberts.

Sobule was known for her raw and honest songwriting, as she got candid about her Jewish heritage and previous battles with anorexia and depression. She opened up about her career in a 2018 Billboard interview, calling herself a “procrastinatrix.”

“I went through an extended period of time of finding other things and avoiding doing a new album,” Sobule said. “There were things that happened in my life — the death of a parent, a breakup, a move. I was my own procrastinatrix, is what I call it. But I think those kind of jostle you back into the creative mode, and I started loving music again — loving listening, loving writing and the original spirit of why I did this in the first place, I suppose.”

How Did Jill Sobule Die?

Sobule died in a house fire in Minneapolis, Minnesota, her publicist said, according to BBC.

Jill Sobule’s Health

Two days before her death was announced, Sobule took to Instagram and revealed she “messed up” her back due to sciatica while on tour.

“It’s been hard being on tour,” the Denver, Colorado, native captioned her post. “I somehow messed up my back and have sciatica. The morning is the worst. Any advice? Any good back docs l, physical therapist etc. in LA l? I’ll be there for a few weeks. In the meantime, a cartoon.”

Sobule also battled depression and anorexia during her life, which she opened up about in some of her songs.