Jill Sobule: About the ‘I Kissed a Girl’ Artist Who Died

The entertainment world has lost one of its own — Jill Sobule has died at the age of 66. Per BBC, Sobule’s manager, John Porter, shared that the late artist was a “force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture.” He added, “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Aside from her manager, many others are mourning her loss. Her agent, Craig Grossman, shared a statement with Rolling Stone, saying, “I was fortunate enough to get to know Jill beyond a professional relationship. No one made me laugh more. Her spirit and energy shall be greatly missed within the music community and beyond.”

As Jill now rests eternally, remember her for who she was — her background, career, and personal life — as Hollywood Life has rounded up some facts about her.

Jill Sobule Was From Colorado

Jill was born on January 16, 1959, in Denver, Colorado.

Jill Sobule Was a Singer

She was known for being a singer-songwriter, creating hit songs like “I Kissed a Girl,” “Supermodel,” and the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous.

While her career has had its moments she recalled trying to find herself in a 2018 interview with Billboard where she noted, “I went through an extended period of time of finding other things and avoiding doing a new album.” Sobule added, “There were things that happened in my life — the death of a parent, a breakup, a move. I was my own procrastinatrix, is what I call it. But I think those kind of jostle you back into the creative mode, and I started loving music again — loving listening, loving writing and the original spirit of why I did this in the first place, I suppose.”

Jill Sobule’s Cause of Death

Jill lost her life in a fire at her home in Minneapolis. The cause of the fire has not been released at the time of publication.

Jill Sobule Battled With Depression And Anorexia

The late musician was open about her struggles with depression and anorexia, especially through her music, where she sang about it.