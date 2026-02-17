Jesse Jackson’s Health: What Is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The late Reverend Jesse Jackson, known for his civil rights advocacy, died just three months after being hospitalized for health issues, stemming from his rare neurological disorder known as progressive supranuclear palsy. As the public and his family mourn his loss, many are learning more about the illness Jackson lived with during his final years.

News of Jackson’s death broke hours after he passed on February 17, 2026. His organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, announced it on Instagram that day.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.,” the statement read. “He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family. … His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless – from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history.”

Below, we break down everything you need to know about Jackson’s rare degenerative disorder.

When Did Jesse Jackson Die?

As previously noted, Jackson died the morning of February 17, 2026, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The late reverend was 84 years old.

How Did Jesse Jackson Die? His Cause of Death

Jackson’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed, though he died roughly three months after he was hospitalized.

What Is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy? Jesse Jackson’s Health Battle Explained

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare disease that affects the ability to walk, move the eyes and swallow, according to Mayo Clinic. It is also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome.

The condition can lead to pneumonia and difficulty swallowing, and a person’s overall health worsens over time while living with it. There is no cure for the disorder, per Mayo Clinic.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is similar to Parkinson’s Disease. Jackson had been diagnosed with the latter condition in 2013, and his diagnosis was updated to PSP in 2025.

Why Was Jesse Jackson Hospitalized?

Jackson was hospitalized on November 12, 2025, for his PSP, his family announced at the time. Jackson was released on November 24.

“Our family would like to thank the countless friends and supporters who have reached out, visited, and prayed for our father,” a statement read from Yusef Jackson, the late civil rights activist’s son and family spokesperson, per USA Today. “We bear witness to the fact that prayer works and would also like to thank the professional, caring, and amazing medical and security staff. We humbly ask for your continued prayers throughout this precious time.”