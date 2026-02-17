Jesse Jackson’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Civil Rights Activist Die?

Reverend Jesse Jackson, the civil rights icon who fought for equality alongside Martin Luther King Jr., died on February 17, 2026. He was 84 years old. During his final months, Jackson had been hospitalized for his condition, a neuromuscular disease called progressive supranuclear palsy.

Jackson’s organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, broke the news of his death in an Instagram statement that day, noting that he “died peacefully.”

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.,” the coalition’s statement read. “He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family.”

The statement continued, “His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless – from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history.”

Here is what we know so far about Jackson’s last months and his cause of death.

When Did Jesse Jackson Die?

Per the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s statement, Jackson died the morning of February 17.

What Was Jesse Jackson’s Cause of Death?

A cause of death for Jackson was not immediately disclosed, but he was hospitalized in November 2025 for a degenerative condition that is similar to Parkinson’s Disease.

Jesse Jackson’s Health: All About His Neuromuscular Disease

Jackson was diagnosed with an illness known as progressive supranuclear palsy, which bears a resemblance to Parkinson’s Disease, and he was hospitalized for the condition in November 2025.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome, according to Mayo Clinic. The disease is a rare illness that affects a person’s ability to walk, swallow and move their eyes, and can lead to pneumonia and difficulty swallowing. The condition worsens over time, and there is no cure.

Despite living with the progressive neurological disorder, Jackson continued to advocate for civil rights in his final years. In August 2021, he was arrested after protesting for Congress to end the filibuster, raise the minimum wage and protect voting rights.