Jerry Bruckheimer’s Wife Linda: Meet His Spouse, Plus Everything About His 1st Marriage

Jerry Bruckheimer is a movie producer known for making the hit movies, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Top Gun, and more.

He is married to Linda Bruckheimer.

Prior to Linda, the filmmaker was married to Bonnie Bruckheimer.

On Jan. 24, 2023, Jerry was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, alongside Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison.

Some of the most popular movies to date, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Top Gun, National Treasure, and more were produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, 79. The iconic filmmaker is known for creating some of the most successful movies and working alongside legendary actors such as Tom Cruise, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, and others. Most recently, he was nominated for his first Oscar on Jan. 24, 2023.

After producing over 50 films and at the age of 79, he is now able to say he has earned an Oscar nod. However, when Jerry isn’t busy making award-winning movies, he is often spending time with his leading lady, Linda Bruckheimer, 77. Below is everything to know about her, their marriage, and his first wife!

Jerry’s Marriage To Linda

The Hollywood producer has been married to Linda for three decades, as the pair tied the knot in 1993. The 77-year-old redhaired beauty is a film producer, but is most known for being a successful author. Some of her titles include Dreaming Southern, Road Map to Heaven, and The Southern Belles of Honeysuckle Way.

Although Linda is not active on social media, her hubby previously has shared some adorable snapshots of the couple via his Instagram account. On April 2, 2016, the 79-year-old shared a photo of him and Linda alongside artist, Ed Moses, in Venice, CA. “Hanging out with the great artist Ed Moses at his studio in Venice,” he captioned the post. And earlier, in Nov. 2015, he and Linda stepped out to support House of Gucci director Ridley Scott, 85, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “Congratulations to friend and collaborator Ridley Scott on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday,” Jerry captioned the sweet photo.

His Ex, Bonnie Bruckheimer

Prior to his marriage to Linda, the Oscar-nominee was married to film producer, Bonnie Bruckheimer, 78, from 1969 until they divorced in 1974. The blonde beauty is known for producing some hit films as well, including the 1995 Disney movie Man of the House. Some of Bonnie’s other projects include Beaches starring Bette Midler, That Old Feeling, and others. Jerry’s ex is also notably an award-nominated producer with a total of two Emmy Awards under her belt.

She earned her first nomination in 1994 for Outstanding Made for Television Movie: Gypsy (1993) , and later she earned the nomination for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas in 1997, per IMDb. After her marriage to Jerry, Bonnie did not remarry. She is also a mother to two kids: Will Makar and Blake Makar. It is not publicly known who her children’s father is or if she welcomed them via surrogacy. She has since moved away from the world of entertainment and has become a sales executive for Vesta Home Staging, as reported by Ventura Blvd.

Does Jerry Have Kids?

Jerry did not welcome any children with Bonnie, however, he and Linda are proud parents to one daughter named Alexandra Bruckheimer. It is likely that Alexandra lives a life out of the spotlight, as her father does not post her on his social media accounts. It’s also not publicly known what his daughter does for a living. Despite his only child living a private life, she did step out alongside her mom to support Jerry during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2013.