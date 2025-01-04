Jeff Baena’s Net Worth: Aubrey Plaza’s Husband’s Career

Image Credit: Mark Davis

Jeff Baena steadily built his career with hard work and perseverance. Long before marrying his wife, Aubrey Plaza, Baena worked on several movies and developed a strong reputation in the film industry. Unfortunately, Baena’s life was cut short when he was found dead on January 3, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Who Was Jeff Baena?

Baena was a screenwriter, producer and director, who attended New York University and worked as a production assistant for Robert Zemeckis. According to his IMDb account, Baena was born in Miami, Florida, in June 1977. He later married Aubrey in a private ceremony, but their marriage wasn’t revealed until mid-2021.

Jeff Baena’s Notable Movies & TV Shows

The late Miami native was mostly recognized for his work on the films The Little Hours, Life After Beth, Joshy and Spin Me Round. Plaza starred in Life After Beth in a main role and in Spin Me Round in a supporting role.

Plaza gushed about her late spouse’s work on Spin Me Round in a 2021 Instagram post. In it, she revealed that they were married by calling Baena her “darling husband.”

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” the Agatha All Along alum wrote. “Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!”

What Is Jeff Baena’s Net Worth?

Baena’s net worth is still unclear. However, Aubrey has a net worth of around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Since the two worked together on a few projects, they built a successful life together in the entertainment industry. But above their finances, the couple were supportive of each other — whether they collaborated on a production together or individually worked on others.

What Happened to Jeff Baena?

Baena was discovered unresponsive by an assistant in a Los Angeles residence, according to TMZ. Police arrived, and Baena was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeff Baena’s Cause of Death

A medical examiner has not released an official cause of death for Baena yet. However, TMZ reported that law enforcement told the outlet that Baena died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).