Aubrey Plaza’s Husband: 5 Things To Know About ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Spouse Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza stars in the latest season of HBO’s ‘White Lotus’

Her husband, Jeff Baena, is a successful Hollywood screenwriter, with his first film, 2004’s ‘I Heart Huckabees,’ being co-written with David O. Russell

Aubrey and Jeff have collaborated on several projects, including 2017’s comedy ‘The Little Hours’

Aubrey Plaza has Hollywood in the palm of her hand. The actress, who shot to fame on the sitcom Parks & Rec, is on a winning streak lately with her critically acclaimed turn in Emily the Criminal and with landing a role on the second season of the red-hot HBO series The White Lotus. Although she didn’t have to work too hard for the latter, according to the star.

“I actually didn’t have to audition,” she told BuzzFeed. “I somehow skipped that part, because I knew (Mike White, the show’s creator). So, he kind of knew enough about me that he just kind of scooted me right in there. So yeah, I was fortunate to not have to do that. But I would have done it, if they asked me.”

Aubrey is sure to tickle her legion of fans playing Harper Spiller… even though the Child’s Play star has remained tight-lipped about the role. “I’m so scared to even utter a word about this show because I have such a deep respect and love for Mike White and the writing of this show and what we’ve done, which wasn’t so long ago. I just got back,” she told Newsweek. “So I’m still processing what happens. But I believe the character description is, ‘I’m a woman on vacation with her husband and her friend.'”

Her biggest fan, the one closest to her who will be cheering for her success with the dramedy, is clearly her husband John Baena. Keep reading to find out more about the man who stole Aubrey’s heart, below.

Where is Jeff Baena from?

Jeff was born on June 29, 1977 in Miami and grew up in the South Florida region, according to his IMDB. He attended New York University and currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

What does he do?

Jeff is a successful screenwriter and director in Tinseltown. He is known for The Little Hours (2017), Life After Beth (2014) and Cinema Toast (2021). He collaborated with Alison Brie again to write 2022’s Spin Me Round, which she also starred in.

He worked with Jude Law, Naomi Watts & Dustin Hoffman

One of Jeff’s biggest successes in Hollywood came when he wrote the screenplay for I Heart the Huckabees with David O. Russell. The 2004 film, which received critical acclaim, was a comedy about existential private detectives.

Jeff secretly married Aubrey

The public had no idea Aubrey was even preparing to walk down the aisle when she took to her Instagram on May 7, 2021 to coyly announce she got hitched. Alongside a snap of the couple, she wrote, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈 excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this.”

He ‘chimes in’ when Aubrey asks about career choices

Jeff has worked with his wife aon a few occasions…. yet he admits he tried to steer clear of getting into her business… literally. “I don’t have ideas about the way her career should go, so I don’t feel comfortable telling what she should or shouldn’t do,” he told IndieWire in 2017. “But, if she asks for my opinion, I’ll chime in.”