Aubrey Plaza’s Late Husband: 5 Things to Know About Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza and her family had to mourn a significant loss last year when her late husband, Jeff Baena, died. He was 47. The couple quietly separated in 2024 but were still legally married at the time of his death in January 2025.

Keep reading to find out more about Aubrey’s late husband, Jeff.

Where Is Jeff Baena from?

Jeff was born on June 29, 1977, in Miami and grew up in the South Florida region, according to his IMDB. He attended New York University and later lived and worked in Los Angeles.

What Did Jeff Baena Do for a Living?

Jeff was a successful screenwriter, producer and director. He is known for The Little Hours (2017), Life After Beth (2014) and Cinema Toast (2021). He collaborated with Alison Brie again to write 2022’s Spin Me Round, which she also starred in.

Jeff Worked with Jude Law, Naomi Watts & Dustin Hoffman

One of Jeff’s biggest successes in Hollywood came when he wrote the screenplay for I Heart the Huckabees with David O. Russell. The 2004 film, which received critical acclaim, was a comedy about existential private detectives.

Jeff Secretly Married Aubrey

The public had no idea Aubrey was even preparing to walk down the aisle when she took to her Instagram on May 7, 2021 to coyly announce she got hitched. Alongside a snap of the couple, she wrote, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈 excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this.”

In March 2025, a medical examiner’s report revealed that the couple had separated in September 2024. A month later, it was reported that Jeff made “concerning remarks,” prompting Aubrey to “call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband.”

Jeff Died in January 2025

On January 4, 2025, multiple outlets reported that Jeff had died. Authorities revealed that he died by suicide.

Days after his passing, Aubrey and the Baena family shared a statement with People in an article published on January 6, 2025, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

As previously noted, Aubrey and Jeff were separated when he died.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).