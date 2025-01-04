Jeff Baena’s Cause of Death: How Aubrey Plaza’s Late Husband Died

Aubrey's late husband was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in Los Angeles, authorities said.

January 4, 2025 10:54AM EST
Aubrey Plaza and her family are grieving the loss of her late husband, Jeff Baena. The late director, screenwriter and producer was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on January 3, 2025, multiple outlets reported the following day. Plaza and Baena kept their relationship away from the public eye; they were together for about a decade before tying the knot. They even kept their nuptials under wraps until their marriage was revealed in 2021. After news of Baena’s tragic death broke, fans of Plaza expressed their grief for the Agatha All Along actress’ heartbreaking loss.

Learn more about Baena, his marriage to Plaza and his cause of death below.

(Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sundance NEXT)

Who Was Jeff Baena?

Baena was a successful screenwriter, director and producer best known for his work on the films The Little Hours, Life After Beth and Joshy. Life After Beth starred Plaza in the role of Beth Slocum. Baena also rose to prominence after co-wroting I Heart Huckabees.

Plaza revealed that she and Baena were married while taking to Instagram in 2021 to gush over their film Spin Me Round, which he wrote, directed and produced.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” the White Lotus alum wrote in her caption. “Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!”

What Happened to Aubrey Plaza’s Husband?

Baena was discovered by an assistant in a Los Angeles residence on January 3, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m. local time, TMZ reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene by law enforcement.

How Did Jeff Baena Die?

According to TMZ, law enforcement claimed that Baena died by suicide. However, medical officials have yet to release his autopsy report. Plaza has not publicly commented on her husband’s death, but according to Deadline, Baena’s family is “devastated and asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).