Jayden Daniels: 5 Things About the Washington Commanders Rookie

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jayden Daniels recently helped the Washington Commanders defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. After a Monday Night Football game ended with a score of 38-33, Daniels became the talk of the evening. The quarterback is brand new to the team and the NFL. So, who is he and how did a rookie become a success?

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Jayden, below.

Jayden Began His NFL Career in 2024

The California native began his professional football career in 2024. After football kicked off in the fall, Jayden helped the Commanders win two out of their three first games of the season.

Following the Commanders’ feat against the Bengals in September 2024, Jayden’s teammates spoke highly of their QB, including teammate Nick Allegretti.

“It’s shocking how composed he is, but it’s not,” Nick said, per ESPN. “It’s just the situation is what it is. What am I going to do? Panic and ruin it. He’s not like that. He’s just situation is what it is. Get 11 in a huddle. Let’s call a play. … He is as composed of a rookie as I’ve seen and at the hardest position football. If that guy’s stressed, everyone else tightens up. So, he may not be doing it on purpose, but his composure composes the entire offense.”

Jayden Daniels just played the game of his life. Set an NFL record for the highest completion percentage in a game EVER for a rookie. Had more total touchdowns than incompletions. And what does he do when asked about it? He gives All THE GLORY TO GOD. He gets it. He TRUSTS GOD. pic.twitter.com/UQuz1qDxjs — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 24, 2024

He Was Selected Second Overall in the 2024 Draft

Jayden was the second of six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Jayden Played Football in High School and College

While attending Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, Jayden helped the team get to the CIF Southern Section Inland Division playoffs.

In 2019, Jayden played for the Arizona State Sun Devils as a quarterback until 2021. From 2022 through 2023, he attended and played for the Louisiana State University Tigers.

He Has a Stadium Named After Him

Upon visiting his high school in 2024, Cajon’s stadium was renamed after Jayden. He reportedly reacted to seeing the stadium’s new name, saying, “Just to have a stadium named after me is dope and something I never could have dreamed of. I’m proud to be from San Bernardino.”

Jayden Uses Virtual Reality in Football Training

Per The Athletic, Jayden uses a German virtual reality flight simulator for his training technique.