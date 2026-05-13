Jason Collins’ Husband: About Brunson Green & Their Relationship

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Jason Collins made NBA history by being the first openly gay player in the league. After coming out in April 2013, the late basketball center eventually met the love of his life, his husband, Brunson Green. But shortly after they wed, Jason died from his stage 4 glioblastoma battle.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, as died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” Jason’s family announced in a statement released by the NBA in May 2026. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also sent his condolences to Jason’s husband and family in a statement, praising the late athlete’s “impact and influence [that] extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations.”

“Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others,” Silver added.

Get to know Jason’s husband and learn about their marriage here.

Who Is Jason Collins’ Husband?

As previously mentioned, Jason’s husband is Brunson Green, a film producer who has worked on productions such as The Help.

When Did Jason Collins & Brunson Green First Meet?

Jason and Brunson first met in mid-2013 at a housewarming party. At the time, Jason was dating someone else, so they eventually reconnected and started dating later that year.

When Did Jason Collins & his Husband Get Married?

Jason and Brunson were together for more than a decade before getting married in May 2025. Unfortunately, around six months later, Jason revealed his glioblastoma diagnosis. Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer.

One year after they wed, Jason died in May 2026.