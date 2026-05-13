Jason Collins’ Cause of Death: How Did the Former NBA Player Die?

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Jason Collins, the retired NBA center who became a groundbreaking figure in professional sports, died on May 12, 2026, at age 47 after battling stage 4 glioblastoma. Collins first shared his brain cancer diagnosis in December 2025, revealing that he had undergone surgery and was receiving treatment after doctors discovered a tumor earlier that year.

Though he spent more than a decade in the NBA playing for teams including the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards, Collins became widely known in 2013 when he publicly came out as gay while still an active player. Following news of his death, tributes from across the NBA and LGBTQ+ communities highlighted both his basketball career and the impact he had far beyond the game.

Learn more about Collins’ cause of death and health battle.

Who Was Jason Collins?

Collins was a former NBA center who played 13 seasons in the league for teams including the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards.

In 2013, he became the first openly gay active player in a major North American men’s professional sports league after publicly coming out in a Sports Illustrated cover story. Collins later worked as an NBA Cares ambassador and remained an influential figure in both the sports and LGBTQ+ communities.

Following Collins’ death, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reflected on the athlete’s legacy in a statement. “His impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,” Silver said. “Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.”

What Was Jason Collins’ Cause of Death?

Collins died on May 12, 2026, at age 47 after battling stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

He publicly revealed his diagnosis in December 2025, sharing details about the severity of the disease and the treatments he was undergoing. “The biopsy revealed that my glio had a growth factor of 30%, meaning that within a matter of weeks, if nothing were to be done, the tumor would run out of room and I’d probably be dead within six weeks to three months,” Collins said in an essay told to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne at the time.

Collins also opened up about pursuing multiple forms of treatment, including radiation, chemotherapy, and experimental immunotherapy. “We’re going to try to hit it first, in ways it’s never been hit: with radiation and chemotherapy and immunotherapy that’s still being studied,” he explained.

According to Collins, the standard chemotherapy drug temozolomide (TMZ) did not work because of the tumor’s genetic makeup. He later traveled to Singapore for targeted chemotherapy treatment while doctors worked to develop a personalized immunotherapy plan.

Was Jason Collins Married?

Yes. Collins was married to film producer Brunson Green. The couple tied the knot in May 2025 in Austin, Texas, after being together for more than a decade. Before publicly coming out, Collins had previously been engaged to former WNBA player Carolyn Moos, though the pair ended their engagement in 2009.