Who Was Jason Collins? 5 Things to Know About the Former NBA Player Who Died at 47

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Former NBA player Jason Collins died on May 12, 2026, at age 47 after battling stage 4 glioblastoma. Best known for becoming the first openly gay active player in a major North American professional sports league, Jason made history both on and off the court during his 13-year basketball career.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family said in a statement released through the NBA. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Learn more about his life, including his career and health, below.

He Played 13 Seasons in the NBA

Jason made a name for himself at Stanford University, helping turn the Cardinal into one of the top teams in college basketball. After being selected in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, he spent 13 seasons in the league playing for teams including the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards.

After news of his death broke, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Jason’s “impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares ambassador.”

He added, “Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.”

He Made History as the NBA’s First Openly Gay Active Player

In 2013, Jason made history when he publicly came out as gay while still an active NBA player, becoming the first openly gay athlete in a major North American men’s professional sports league. He revealed the news in a Sports Illustrated cover story that opened with the words, “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay.” At the time, he was a free agent and later signed with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season.

“When I chose to come out, there was no scandal or anything,” Jason later told ESPN. “This was like, I feel that I am good enough to play in the NBA and by the way, I’m gay. Just so everyone knows, cards on the table, this is where I am.” At the time, he was a free agent before later signing with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season. “Thankfully the Nets were the one team that gave me a tryout,” he added.

Before publicly coming out, he had been engaged to former WNBA player Carolyn Moos. The pair ended their engagement in 2009. In the August 2013 issue of Cosmopolitan, Carolyn opened up about the breakup, writing, “A month before I was set to marry the man I loved, he called off the wedding. I had no idea why. He and I had been together for eight years. We had planned to have children, build a family.”

“Nearly four years later, I got my answer.”

He Had a Twin Brother Who Also Played in the NBA

Jason’s identical twin brother, Jarron Collins, also played in the NBA after the two starred together at Stanford University and Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles.

Born just eight minutes apart, the brothers were selected in the 2001 NBA Draft and both went on to have long professional basketball careers. Jarron later became an NBA coach, winning championships as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors before joining the New Orleans Pelicans’ staff.

Shortly before Jason’s death, Jarron accepted the inaugural Bill Walton Global Champion Award on his brother’s behalf.

He Married Film Producer Brunson Green in 2025

After more than a decade together, the former NBA star married Oscar-nominated producer Brunson Green in May 2025 during a ceremony in Austin, Texas. Brunson is best known for producing films including The Help, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

The couple first met shortly after Jason publicly came out in 2013 and remained together until he died.

He Died at 47 After Battling Brain Cancer

Jason died on May 12, 2026, at age 47 after battling stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He revealed his diagnosis in December 2025, explaining that doctors discovered a tumor after he began experiencing fatigue and headaches.

He underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy while continuing to speak openly about his health journey, per The Athletic.