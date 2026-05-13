Jason Collins’ Health Explained: What Is Glioblastoma?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jason Collins is remembered for making an impact on the NBA. Known as the first openly gay player in the league, the late 47-year-old was also battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, behind the scenes. Unfortunately, he died in May 2026.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, as died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” Jason’s family confirmed in a statement released by the NBA. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent his condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson Green, and family in a statement, praising the late athlete’s “impact and influence [that] extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations.”

“Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others,” Silver added.

Below, learn about Jason’s glioblastoma battle.

How Did Jason Collins Die?

As previously noted, Jason died following his battle with stage 4 glioblastoma.

What Is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is a form of brain cancer that rapidly worsens. As the most common form of malignant brain tumors in adults, a tumor grows and quickly spreads to the brain tissue, which makes it difficult to remove, according to Mayo Clinic.

Is There a Cure for Glioblastoma?

No. There is no cure for glioblastoma. There is also no known preventative methods to avoid this form of cancer, though it typically appears in older adults.

When Was Jason Collins Diagnosed With Cancer?

Jason revealed his diagnosis in December 2025 in an essay written via ESPN. At the time, he surmised that he had only weeks to months left to live.

“It came on incredibly fast,” Jason wrote, before listing his “weird symptoms.”

“According to my family, in hours, my mental clarity, short-term memory and comprehension disappeared — turning into an NBA player’s version of Dory from Finding Nemo,” the athlete continued. “Over the next few weeks, we would find out just how bad it was.”