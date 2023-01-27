Janelle Monae’s Dating History: All The Girlfriends & Boyfriends She’s Had Over The Years

Janelle Monae is a singer and actress known for her song “I Like That”, along with starring in the hit film, Hidden Figures.

The nonbinary starlet (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns) is currently single.

They were rumored to be dating Creed‘s Tessa Thompson in previous years.

Janelle has been teasing a new single titled “Float” on social media since Dec. 2022.

“Don’t Judge Me” songstress Janelle Monae, 37, is a pansexual icon, hitmaker, and actress. The beauty came out as pansexual in 2018, and later, they revealed they are nonbinary in April 2022, per The Los Angeles Times. Janelle is known for creating some smashing hits including “I Like That”, “Pynk”, and more. Aside from music, the 37-year-old multi-talented artist is also known for starring in some amazing films like Hidden Figures and Antebellum.

In April 2018, Janelle opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Being a queer Black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-a** mother******”, they said at the time. “I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.” When Janelle isn’t laying down tracks in the studio or wowing on set, she is often spotted on dates with some pretty cool people. Below is everything to know about their love life!

Janelle & Tessa Thompson

One of Janelle’s most known rumored relationships is with Men in Black 4 star Tessa Thompson, 39. The two first sparked romance speculation after Tessa starred in Janelle’s music video “Make Me Feel” in 2018. In the iconic video, Janelle and the 39-year-old had major on-screen chemistry and fans quickly began to think that they were romantically involved.

Despite the duo’s obvious chemistry in the music video, Tessa later discussed whether or not they were dating during a June 2018 interview with Net-A-Porter. “It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” she said at the time. Although she did not explicitly confirm they were an item, Tessa did declare her love for Janelle. “We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency,” she noted, before adding, “If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”

Their Romance With Nate Wonder

Aside from Janelle’s sparks with Tessa, the Dirty Computer singer was previously linked to musician Nate Wonder. Not only were they rumored to be dating, but the pair are also frequent musical collaborators. In April 2021, Page Six reported that the musicians were spotted getting cozy on a boat in Cabo together. During the outing, Janelle rocked a one-piece black swimsuit, black sunglasses, and a headscarf. Despite the public cuddling, Janelle and Nate did not ever publicly confirm their romance.

Janelle & Lewis Hamilton

Another romance under Janelle’s belt was one with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, 38. The professional driver and Janelle were linked to each other in 2015 after they made headlines for getting rejected at fashion show in Paris, per TMZ. Lewis and his then leading person had attempted to get into the Stella McCartney show, however, they were not allowed inside because they had arrived late. Later, in Oct. 2015, Janelle retweeted a snapshot of herself with Lewis alongside model Suki Waterhouse, 31.