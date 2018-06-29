Tessa Thompson Confirms She’s Bi & Dating Janelle Monae: ‘We Love Each Other Deeply’

Pride Month is wrapping up in the best way possible! Tessa Thompson revealed she’s ‘attracted to men and women,’ while confirming her relationship with Janelle Monae. Get the details about their romance!

Tessa Thompson, 34, and Janelle Monae, 32, shippers rejoice! The Thor: Ragnarok actress just all but confirmed she’s dating Monae while revealing that she’s attracted to both men and women. Pride month just keeps giving!

Thompson opened up about her sexuality and how her family is completely accepts her in a new interview with Net-a-Porter. “I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be,” she told the outlet. “I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Thompson also acknowledged how discussing her relationship with Monae was complicated for her since she wanted to remain private, but also understands the need for increased bisexual and pansexual representation in the media.

“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” she said. “That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones,” she continues. “But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?” Monae came out as pansexual in a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year.

Much much much love and respect to Tessa and Janelle for sacrificing some of their hard-won privacy for the sake of the larger visibility of the pansexual and bisexual communities. That’s an act of generosity. pic.twitter.com/dmsrzkNnaa — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 29, 2018

Fans of the pair have long been analyzing their interactions while speculating about their relationship status. This doesn’t faze Thompson in the slightest, though. “We love each other deeply,” she explained. “We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”

Needless to say, fans are psyched about Thompson publicly discussing her sexuality and relationship with the singer. “Much much much love and respect to Tessa and Janelle for sacrificing some of their hard-won privacy for the sake of the larger visibility of the pansexual and bisexual communities. That’s an act of generosity,” Twitter user @jowrotethis tweeted. Social media user @glossdaya said: “tessa thompson and janelle monae are confirmed to be dating happy pride month ladies!” Truly a wonderful way to wrap up June 20GayTeen.