James Earl Jones’ Health: A Look into the Late Actor’s Life Before His Passing at 93

James Earl Jones, best known for his roles in Field of Dreams, The Lion King, Star Wars, and more, has died at the age of 93, as announced on Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Over the past decade, Jones became an advocate for diabetics, first publicly confirming in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Here’s everything to know about the late actor’s long-term battle with the disease.

When Was Jones Diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes?

Jones has been open about his struggle with type 2 diabetes since revealing in a 2016 interview that he was diagnosed in the mid-1990s while attending a program for diet and exercise.

“I was lucky that it was discovered quite by accident,” Jones shared.

He explained, “I fell asleep one day while sitting on a bench in a gymnasium, and a doctor who happened to be there saw me and said, ‘That isn’t normal.'”

Since then, he has spoken out about his journey with the illness, advocating for diabetes awareness and emphasizing the importance of managing the condition.

How Did He Manage the Condition?

Although he once admitted that with diabetes, “There were tough changes,” such as giving up his favorite strawberry shortcake, Jones felt fortunate for the support and resources available to him—from the doctor at the gym who first suggested he get tested to his immediate family who helped keep him “in line.”

“I realized when I was diagnosed with diabetes, my whole family became diabetics. Not that they suffer the same things that I do, but they understand, and we have to work as a family in living with diabetes,” he explained. “They became my support group,” he continued, adding, “as well as my doctors.”

“I had a doctor who suggested I try Invokana, and I’ve found it very helpful in balancing my blood sugar. I feel fortunate that anyone who has that kind of assistance can really start to love their numbers.”

At the time of the interview, he announced his collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to promote their type 2 diabetes medication, Invokana, which he had been using for several years. Invokana, known as the “pee drug,” works by eliminating excess glucose through urine.

Jones shared that, although his mother and other family members had also been diagnosed with diabetes and acknowledged that certain ethnic groups are at more risk, he knew little about the disease before his own diagnosis.

Reflecting on what he learned about his health, Jones said, “It comes down to being in tune with your body, and I’m sure the body tells us things long before we’re aware of what’s happening. Since then, it’s become my job to be more aware of what my body is telling me.”

Was He Diagnosed with Any Other Conditions?

In recent years, speculation about Jones’ health, particularly rumors of a cancer diagnosis, circulated in the media. These rumors may have arisen from his reduced public appearances, especially after the passing of his wife, Cecilia Hart, in 2016 from ovarian cancer. However, there has been no confirmed evidence that Jones was ever diagnosed with cancer.

Regarding his reduced presence in the limelight, Jones explained his shift in focus from work to advocacy.

“I love working. I’ve had the chance to play some very interesting roles in my career, but I find that living with type 2 diabetes is one of the most challenging roles I’ve ever had. That’s what I am ready to talk about.”

Jones is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones, whom he shared with Hart.