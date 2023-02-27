James Earl Jones’s Kids: Meet His Only Son, Flynn Earl Jones

James Earl Jones is an actor.

James Earl Jones is an icon in the movie industry. The 92-year-old gained fame as the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, and eventually his success in Hollywood earned him a coveted EGOT, meaning he won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. But James is more than just a famous actor — he’s also a father! James has a 41-year-old son, Flynn Earl Jones, from his marriage to his late wife, Cecilia Hart, who was also an actor. Flynn hasn’t lived his life in the public eye like James has, but he has followed in his father’s footsteps on at least one occasion. Here is everything you need to know about Flynn Earl Jones.

Who Is Flynn Earl Jones?

Flynn was born in 1982, the same year his parents got married. James and Cecilia met on the set of the CBS police drama Paris. It was the second marriage for both stars: James was married to actress and singer Julienne Marie from 1968 to 1972; Cecilia was married to actor Bruce Weitz from 1971 to 1980. Flynn was raised by both his parents. He was 34 years old when his mother died from ovarian cancer on October 16, 2016. Cecilia was 68 years old when she passed away. Flynn stays out of the public eye, so he didn’t release a statement regarding his mother’s passing.

What Does Flynn Do?

Like we said, Flynn has chosen to live his life out of the spotlight, unlike his parents. There’s not much known about what Flynn does for work. But we do know that in 2019, he recorded the audio book for Heartthrob, the third novel in Ahren Sanders‘ Bennett Brothers romantic book series. It was seemingly the first time that Flynn, the son of one of the most iconic voice actors in history, did a voice project. According to Audible, Flynn has done the narration for at least 11 other books.

Flynn’s Relationship With His Dad James

Since Flynn is so private, there’s barely any information out there about his relationship with his father. James has respected his son’s wishes by not speaking about Flynn much in interviews. But the Coming To America star did mention his son briefly when accepted the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 71st Annual Tony Awards on Jun. 11, 2017. In his speech, James thanked his wife (who had passed away 8 months prior) “for being such a wonderful companion in my life and in my work, and for being the great co-producer of our son, Flynn.”