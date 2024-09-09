James Earl Jones Dead: Iconic Actor, Who Voice Darth Vader, Dies at 93

James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93, his rep confirmed in a statement.

September 9, 2024 5:12PM EDT
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones, the iconic actor who voiced the legendary Star Wars character, Darth Vader over the years, has died. The talented star was 93 years old. In a statement obtained my multiple outlets, Jones’ rep, Barry McPherson, confirmed the news of his death.

“He passed this morning surrounded by his loved ones,” Barry said on Monday, September 9, per USA Today. “He was a great man.”

James’ passing is sure to have a lasting effect on many who loved him, especially Star Wars fans. One of the most memorable parts of his long and successful career as an actor and voice actor is his voice role as Darth Vader since the inception of the first Star Wars film in 1977. The humble talent reportedly didn’t receive credit for the role until the third film by choice, because he considered his part to be minor and part of special effects. Although a lot of fans of the George Lucas films thought he also portrayed Darth Vader in the suit, it was actually actor Dave Prowse.

In addition to Darth Vader in Star Wars, James voiced many other epic roles in popular films throughout his long career. They included Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King in 1994 and its sequel, The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride. He also voiced Kibosh in Casper: A Spirited Beginning and Martin Luther King, Sr. in Our Friend Martin.

Other acting jobs James took on included roles in many films, television series, and theatre, including The Great White HopeMalcolm XThe GreatestConan the BarbarianField of DreamsPatriot GamesLong Ago and Far AwayGabriel’s Fire, and Pros and Cons. He won many awards and accolades for his impact in the entertainment industry, including multiple Emmys and Tonys as well as a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Gammy award. He also received the Honorary Academy Award in 2011.

James had been married twice in his life. His first wife was actress and singer Julienne Marie from 1968 until 1972. He then went on to marry Cecilia Hart in 1982 and was married to her up until her death in 2016. They shared one son, Flynn, who survives both of them.