‘Love Island’ Executive Producer James Barker Dead: Updates on How He Died

Image Credit: Courtesy of James Barker/Instagram

The Love Island community is reeling from a tragic loss. Unfortunately, executive producer James Barker died while working on season 8 of Love Island USA in Fiji, ITV America and Peacock confirmed. Barker was 40 years old, according to multiple outlets.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” ITV America and Peacock’s statement read, per NBC News. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ family, friends and colleagues.”

Barker will be honored in the June 16, 2026, episode of Love Island USA. Here is what we know so far about his untimely death.

Who Was James Barker From Love Island USA?

As previously noted, Barker was an executive producer on the Peacock series. He began his TV career in 2011 by working as a producer on shows such as Counting Cars and Pawn Stars. He was also a producer on the hit series Queer Eye before joining the Love Island franchise.

Per ITV and Peacock, Barker had spent 20 years DJing around the country.

How Did James Barker Die?

According to the statement shared with NBC News by Peacock and ITV, the networks said that Barker died a week prior, following an “unexpected medical emergency.”

Barker’s partner, Adam Roth, shared a statement to NBC News, calling the late EP the “absolute light and love of my life.”

“He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched,” Roth said. “James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island.’ I am so proud of the work he did and that he was surrounded by such an amazing team. His loss is unimaginable. While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together.”

What Happened to James Barker on the Set of Love Island USA?

The details of Barker’s death remain unclear at the time of publication. ITV and Peacock only noted that he died after suffering from an “unexpected medical emergency” in Fiji.