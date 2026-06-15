Who Was James Barker? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Love Island’ Producer Who Died

Image Credit: Courtesy of James Barker/Instagram

James Barker was a part of the Love Island USA family, and his death left the crew heartbroken. According to ITV and Peacock, the late 40-year-old executive producer died after an “unexpected medical emergency” while filming the show’s eighth season in Fiji, the networks confirmed in a statement.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” ITV America and Peacock’s statement read, according to NBC News. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ family, friends and colleagues.”

The networks also noted that Barker would be honored in the June 16, 2026, episode of Love Island USA. Below, read five facts about the late TV producer. from his personal life to his career.

James Barker Worked as a DJ

According to ITV and Peacock, Barker spent 20 years DJing around the country.

James Started His TV Producing Career in 2011

Barker began his television producing career in 2011, working with Leftfield Pictures in 2011 on the productions Counting Cars, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars.

James Worked on Queer Eye

Before joining Love Island USA and Love Island Games as an EP, Barker produced Queer Eye with ITV America.

James’ Partner Is an Executive for the Recording Academy

Barker had a loving and supportive partner in Adam Roth, the executive vice president of the Global Partnerships & Business Development team at The Recording Academy.

Roth called Barker the “absolute light and love of my life” in a statement to NBC News, shortly after Barker’s death was announced.

“He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched,” Roth wrote. “James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island. I am so proud of the work he did and that he was surrounded by such an amazing team. His loss is unimaginable. While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together.”

James Died in Fiji While Working on Love Island USA

According to ITV and Peacock, Barker died while working on season 8 of Love Island USA in Fiji after suffering from an undisclosed medical emergency.