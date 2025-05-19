Jake Tapper’s Book on Biden: ‘Original Sin’ Bombshells

Image Credit: Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson are releasing a shocking book about former President Joe Biden‘s mental and physical decline. Titled Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, Tapper and Thompson include anonymous sources, allegedly from those close to Biden, and the book details an alleged “cover up” by the Democrat Party. Just two days before the book’s upcoming release, Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson take us behind closed doors and into private conversations between the heaviest of hitters, revealing how big the problem was and how many people knew about it,” the book’s Amazon description reads. “From White House staffers at the highest to lowest levels, to leaders of Congress and the Cabinet, from governors to donors and Hollywood players, the truth is finally being told. What you will learn makes President Biden’s decision to run for reelection seem shockingly narcissistic, self-delusional, and reckless — a desperate bet that went bust — and part of a larger act of extended public deception that has few precedents.”

Calling Biden’s decision to run for reelection his “original sin,” the book’s description adds that this “led to a campaign of denial and gaslighting, leading directly to Donald Trump‘s return to power and all that has happened as a consequence.”

Below, read the bombshell allegations that Original Sin details.

Biden Didn’t Recognize George Clooney

At one point in the book, Tapper and Thompson wrote that actor George Clooney “felt a knot form in his stomach” when Biden allegedly failed to recognize him in person, according to The Guardian. After an aide clarified to Biden who the actor was, the former president allegedly responded, “Oh, yeah! Hi, George!”

Biden’s ‘Decline’ Was Allegedly Hid From His Own Staff

Individuals labeled “aides” and “allies” of the former president told the Original Sin authors that Biden appeared weak in meetings and that cabinet gatherings were usually scripted — even without journalists present, per The New York Times.

Furthermore, the book includes one alleged anonymous aide of Biden’s saying, “We attempted to shield him from his own staff so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023,” according to The Guardian.

Aides Worried Biden Would Need a Wheelchair in Second Term

Original Sin also claims that Biden’s aides were considering a wheelchair for him during reelection. “What the public saw of his functioning was concerning. What was going on in private was worse,” the book reads, The Guardian reported.

Biden has yet to publicly comment on Original Sin. He is planning to release his own book in time, though.