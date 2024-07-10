George Clooney Calls for President Joe Biden to Step Down From the Race: ‘We Are Not Going to Win’

Image Credit: Getty Images

George Clooney has joined the pool of celebrities who have urged President Joe Biden to step down from the race. In a new op-ed written for The New York Times, the 63-year-old movie star emphasized that the 81-year-old politician is a “hero” but claimed he “cannot” win against Donald Trump.

“I love Joe Biden,” George began in the essay that was published on Wednesday, July 10. “As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.”

However, the Up in the Air actor noted, “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.”

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” George admitted, before adding, “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

George was referring to the June 27 debate between Joe and Donald, 78. Throughout the televised event, viewers witnessed the former senator stumble over a few responses. As a result, many have alleged that Joe’s age has affected his leadership capabilities.

“This is about age. Nothing more,” George continued. “But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

Without naming any of the apparent politicians he’s spoken to, George concluded his op-ed by calling the president a “hero” and noted that he “saved democracy in 2020.”

“We need him to do it again in 2024,” George added, referring to the choice for Joe to withdraw from the race.

After the debate against Donald aired last month, multiple politicians have publicly pleaded for Joe to step aside. However, the president insisted that he is staying in the race, according to a letter obtained by CNN earlier this week.

“I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Joe wrote. “We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”