J.K. Rowling Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the ‘Harry Potter’ Author Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

J.K. Rowling is one of the most successful book authors in history. As the brains Harry Potter, the English writer and film producer’s name became synonymous with a rags-to-riches story, having written the first fantasy novel while struggling financially. Three decades later, J.K. is now a billionaire with a high net worth.

Below, learn more about J.K.’s rise to success, her other books and where her net worth stands today.

When Did J.K. Rowling Write Harry Potter?

The first novel in the franchiser, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in 1997. At the time, she was a single mother living on welfare, struggling to make ends meet. Two years later, J.K. sold the film rights to Warner Bros. for around £1 million. As she continued the book franchise, new films were produced, becoming one of the most successful film adaptations in cinematic history.

What Other Books Has J.K. Rowling Written?

Apart from the entire Harry Potter franchise, J.K. has also written a number of books. To name a few, she is the mastermind behind the Fantastic Beasts series and the Cormoran Strike series of detective novels — The Silkworm, Career of Evil, Lethal White, Troubled Blood, The Ink Black Heart, The Running Grave and The Hallmarked Man — under her “Robert Galbraith” alias.

What Is J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, J.K. is worth $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She earns roughly between $50 to $100 million per year, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is J.K. Rowling’s Real Name?

Joanne Kathleen Rowling is the author’s full name. Many know her as “Jo.”

Is J.K. Rowling Involved in the New Harry Potter TV Series?

Yes, J.K. is an executive producer on the upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation. It has a projected 2027 release date and features a brand-new cast.

J.K. provided fans with an update in 2025, teasing that the first few episodes of the HBO show are “so good.”

I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 21, 2025

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series, and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” she tweeted that June.

After a fan asked if she’s not writing the series, J.K. confirmed that she was not but that she worked with the “extremely talented writers” behind the show.