Isabela Ferrer: Meet The Actress Playing Young Lily In ‘It Ends With Us’

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Isabela Ferrer made her debut in the cinematic world by playing the role of young Lily Bloom, portrayed by Blake Lively, in the film It Ends With Us. The 23-year-old actress bears some resemblance to 36-year-old Lively, she gained recognition for her role in the movie, which addresses the topics of domestic violence and emotional abuse based on the book written by Colleen Hoover.

While Isabela may be known as “Young Lily” on the big screen, there is much more to learn about her. Hollywood Life has rounded up some information on this rising star:

Early Life & Roots

Isabela was born in the West Village of New York City, and has Puerto Rican roots. Additionally, her mother’s family resides in the Irish countryside, making Isabella part Irish as well, according to her alma mater, Carnegie Mellon’s (no longer active) official student page.

School Life

Isabela studied acting at Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she showcased her talents through live jazz music, student short films, and produced plays, as noted on the school’s website. She graduated from the drama school in 2022.

Past Film Experiences

The actress has appeared in small roles in TV series like Evil and short films such as Fire Burning.

It Ends With Us Experience

During her time working on set, Isabela co-starred alongside Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and others. However, it was her connection with the Gossip Girl actress that highlighted how much she relied on Blake Lively for advice.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter,, Isabella shared, “You [Blake] came up to me and said, ‘I want you to know that this role is just as much yours as it is mine.’” She continued, “It was the most supportive and uplifting thing to hear as a young actor coming into this, to feel like someone of your status, who is so important to this project, would also say, ‘What do you think?’ That’s the biggest privilege and compliment.