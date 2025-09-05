Is Vinny From ‘Big Brother’ Still With His Girlfriend? Latest Updates

Image Credit: CBS

It looks like Vince “Vinny” Panaro from Big Brother might have some explaining to do. As his relationship with season 27 castmate Morgan Pope plays out, viewers are wondering what happened with his girlfriend back home. Are they together anymore, or did his significant other have to make a difficult choice?

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest update on Big Brother‘s Vinny and his girlfriend.

Who Is Vinny’s Girlfriend Outside of Big Brother?

Vinny’s girlfriend’s name is Kelsey. The long-time couple have posted photos of each other over the past few years. The last Instagram post that Vince has of Kelsey was in 2023 when they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

How Long Has Vinny Been Dating His Girlfriend Kelsey?

Vinny and Kelsey have been in a relationship for more than seven years.

Is Vinny Still With His Girlfriend?

It doesn’t look like Vinny is still with his girlfriend. After a recent Big Brother episode aired, Kelsey unfollowed her boyfriend on Instagram. The episode in question showed Vinny allegedly kissing Morgan’s cheek while she fell asleep and whispering something in her ear. Though he took his microphone off in the moment, some viewers claimed he said, “I love you,” to Morgan, but that hasn’t been verified at the time of publication. The intimate moment quickly made the rounds on social media, though.

It wouldn’t surprise viewers if Vinny lost his girlfriend. The nature of his relationship with Morgan started off friendly but appeared to turn flirty throughout season 27.

In fact, a source close to Vinny and Kelsey told The Sun that she’s “humiliated” watching his relationship with Morgan play out on screen.

“She has had to watch in real time her boyfriend, who she basically considers her husband, get deeper and deeper involved with another girl,” the insider told the publication. “She never gave him an OK to flirt or date anyone to win the game. He knows she is not OK in any capacity with that. It’s embarrassing, and he’s going to have a lot to answer to when he gets out.”

Are Vinny & Morgan Dating on Big Brother?

It certainly looks like it — or, at least, they’re into each other. Vinny and Morgan have even showered side by side and cuddled together on the show.

Morgan has acknowledged Vince’s relationship with Kelsey while apparently trying to respect the boundaries of his relationship back home. Before Vinny leaned into Morgan while she was in bed, the two discussed Kelsey in a previous episode, and he reassured his Big Brother castmate that Kelsey is “the least jealous person on the planet. It literally does not exist for her.”

Nevertheless, neither Morgan nor Vinny has confirmed if they’re romantically involved.