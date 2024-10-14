Is UPS Open on Columbus Day? Holiday Package Delivery Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Expecting packages today but wondering if they will be delayed due to Columbus Day? The federal holiday, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, falls on October 14, 2024—the second Monday of the month. According to the White House website, President Joe Biden stated in a proclamation on October 11, 2024, “I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.” He added, “I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation.”

While this day is recognized by some businesses, many state and government offices will be closed. Some wonder if shipping services, such as UPS, will be affected.

Is UPS Open on October 14, 2024?

Although the post office will be closed, UPS will operate on its normal schedule on Monday, October 14. According to the company’s website, “UPS® pickup and delivery services are available. Note: UPS SurePost® and UPS® Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business days’ time in transit due to the Federal (USPS) holiday.” The only times UPS will close for the remainder of 2024 are Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

What Businesses Are Open on Columbus Day 2024?

Aside from state and government offices like DMVs and courts, regular stores such as Target, Walmart, and grocery stores will be open, according to ABC 10. Many businesses will remain operational, offering customers a chance to shop during the holiday.

Is the USPS Open on Columbus Day?

USPS is closed today in observance of Columbus Day. As a result, there will be a pause in mail delivery, and those expecting orders may experience delays. They noted on social media, “Our Post Offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of the federal holiday.”

If you’re expecting packages or plan to shop today, be aware of these details regarding store hours and services.