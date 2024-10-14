Is the DMV Open on Columbus Day 2024?

Columbus Day is considered a federal holiday, leading many government offices, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, to close. Find out if the DMV is closed on this holiday and what services may be affected.

October 14, 2024 1:26PM EDT
Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, falls on the second Monday in October each year. This recognized holiday leads to closures at important government offices, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which tends to be busy every day. Learn if the DMV is open today, on Columbus Day, below.

Is Today a National Holiday?

Monday, October 14, 2024, is recognized as a federal holiday, marking Christopher Columbus’s arrival in America in 1492. Over the years, many have reflected on the explorer’s life and treatment of Indigenous people, leading some states to recognize the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

According to the White House website, President Joe Biden stated in a proclamation, ” In commemoration of Christopher Columbus’ historic voyage 532 years ago, the Congress, by joint resolution of April 30, 1934, and modified in 1968 (36 U.S.C. 107), as amended, has requested the President proclaim the second Monday of October of each year as ‘Columbus Day.'”

He added, “I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.” The 46th president continued, “I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation.

Is the DMV Open on Columbus Day 2024?

The DMV is closed on Columbus Day, as it is a government office that observes the holiday, per ABC 10. It is not the only place closed; all federal offices and courts will be closed, and some banks, such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America, may also be closed. Additionally, the post office will be closed, so those expecting mail may experience delays due to the holiday.

What Businesses Are Open Today?

Aside from government offices, many grocery stores and retail establishments are open today, according to ABC 10. While some banks and post offices are closed, restaurants and other businesses continue normal operations.