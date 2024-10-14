Is the Post Office Closed Today? Mail Delivery on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although Monday, October 14, 2024, is widely considered a federal holiday, some businesses are still open — even the stock market. This has led to confusion, with Americans wondering whether they can receive and send any mail today. Find out if the post office is closed and which businesses are open, below.

Is October 14, 2024, a Holiday?

Today is Columbus Day (which is also recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day). Although many have adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day as the new term, it is still not labeled a federal holiday; only Columbus Day is considered to be one.

Is the Post Office Closed on Columbus Day?

All post offices are closed today in recognition of the federal holiday. According to the U.S. Postal Service’s website, Columbus Day is listed as a holiday.

What Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrates the culture and contributions of Indigenous people in America. When it was widely recognized as Columbus Day, the holiday recognized Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, who arrived in the Americas in 1492. Due to the cruel mistreatment and enslavement of Native Americans at the time, many called for Columbus Day to be renamed.

President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to proclaim the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He released a statement in October 2021.

“I Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim October 11, 2021, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” he said in the proclamation. “I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation.”

Elsewhere in his statement, Biden pointed out that the federal government “has a solemn obligation to lift up and invest in the future of Indigenous people and empower Tribal Nations to govern their own communities and make their own decisions.”

What Businesses Are Open Today?

Businesses that remain open on October 14, 2024, are the stock market — since NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange don’t consider Columbus Day a holiday — and large chains such as Costco and Target. However, certain locations’ hours may vary.