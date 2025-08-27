Is There a New ‘Twilight’ Movie in 2025? What ‘Forever Begins Again’ Message Means

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was a normal August day for Twilight fans until the franchise’s official Instagram account decided to sink its teeth back into their necks. The account teased that something is in development between Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment in an ominous social media post. So, could there actually be a new Twilight movie coming out in 2025 or later?

As the world knows, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner played Bella Swan, Edward Cullen and Jacob Black, respectively, in the entire Twilight film franchise, which is based on the books by author Stephanie Meyer. The movies catapulted the three actors and their castmates to international stardom from 2008 through 2012 and beyond.

Hollywood Life is breaking down what we know so far about the 2025 Twilight rumors here — and you better hold on tight, spider monkeys, but don’t close your eyes.

Is There a New Twilight Movie?

No, Lionsgate has not confirmed that a new Twilight movie is in development as of 2025. An animated TV series was in the works, though, last year at Netflix.

What Does the Twilight ‘Forever Begins Now’ Message Mean?

As previously mentioned, Twilight‘s official Instagram account sent Twi-hard into a frenzy on August 27, 2025, when it shared an ominous photo of Bella, Edward and Jacob with the message, “Forever Begins Again.”

In the image, Bella had her golden vampire eyes, as if hinting at a possible future about her, Edward and Jacob. Another message that read, “This October,” was included at the bottom of the photo.

As if to make fans’ hearts beat faster, the caption of the post simply read, “Tomorrow …” suggesting that the real announcement will drop on August 28, 2025.

Would the Twilight Cast Return for a New Movie?

In short, probably not. The original cast of The Twilight Saga have all moved on, and since most of their characters would need to remain ageless, a new movie would likely need to include a new cast.

Taylor exclusively spoke with Hollywood Life back in July 2024 about his rise to celebrity status. Without naming Twilight, the actor said he’s found a “balance” between his current life in the public eye and his private life.

“It has been a balance for me, but I would say I used to be way more closed off in private than I am today,” Taylor explained. “I just think when things happened at a young age that it was just kind of a scary thing having so much privacy taken away. … And for me in the last few years, I think I’ve found a healthier balance where you find joy, like genuine joy, in sharing moments of your life with people. So, I think that’s actually been a cool journey for me.”