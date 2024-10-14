Is the Stock Market Open Today? What to Know About the Markets

Image Credit: Getty Images

On most federal holidays, the U.S. stock market is closed. However, some businesses remained open on the Monday, October 14, holiday, which led to mass confusion. A handful of banks and large store chains kept their doors open or simply limited their hours. So, was the stock market open today? Find out, below.

Is Today a Federal Holiday?

Monday, October 14, is a federal holiday. The second Monday of October is recognized as Columbus Day. However, in recent years, it has been observed as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to proclaim the date as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October 2021.

“I, Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim October 11, 2021, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” he said in his statement at the time. “I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this nation.”

Is the Stock Market Closed on October 14, 2024?

The stock market was open on Monday, October 14. Several exchanges do not observe Columbus Day nor Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday, including the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

What Is Columbus Day vs. Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Columbus Day is still celebrated by some around the world. The day was created to recognize Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, who arrived in the Americas in 1492. However, many have pointed to the extremities that Indigenous people were subjected to by Columbus at the time, including enslavement. As a result, the call to adopt Indigenous Peoples’ Day formally arose in the late 20th century.

Several states formally adopted the holiday to recognize Native Americans, including Maine, New Mexico, Vermont, Alaska, California and California.

Nevertheless, certain communities still recognize the second Monday of October as Columbus Day. In New York City, the annual Columbus Day parade is a tradition, and it took place this year.