Is Snoop Dogg a Republican? What the Rapper Has Said Over the Years

According to multiple reports, Snoop Dogg will perform for one of Donald Trump‘s inaugural activities. Though the rapper has not publicly commented on the reports, many of his fans expressed their shock at the news and asked whether or not he is a Republican.

Learn more about Snoop’s political views and everything he’s said over the years about Trump.

What Has Snoop Dogg Said About Donald Trump?

In the past, Snoop has made several controversial comments about the former host of The Apprentice. During a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker blasted Trump and his supporters, including Kanye “Ye” West.

“How could we have someone as reckless as him running our country?” Snoop asked. “I been around for a long time. I seen Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bushes, Clintons. And I never seen a motherf**ker like him.”

Snoop didn’t hold back in calling Trump a “mother**ker” and his supporters “racist,” adding about Ye, “Throw him in the bag too because he’s right there with the motherf**kers.”

However, nearly eight years later, Snoop changed his tone to extend “nothing but love and respect” for Trump during an interview with The Times.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop said in January 2024, adding that Trump “has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Is Snoop Dogg a Republican?

Snoop has not disclosed whether he is a registered Democrat, Republican or an Independent voter. However, in a viral video that circulated online in November 2024, the record producer emphasized that he was “not looking for separation.”

“I’m not looking for division — I’m looking for people to come together,” Snoop said in the clip, according to The Wrap. “And I just want to say this: When all of the hoopla was going on with the voting, notice how I was nowhere to be seen? … ’Cause I don’t believe in separating people. I believe in bringing us together.”

He elaborated that if “you’re picking and choosing” sides, now he would “make people mad at [him], because [he] chose this or chose that.”

“I don’t choose neither one,” Snoop said, referring to Republicans and Democrats during the 2024 election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Is Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth?

As of now, Snoop has a net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.