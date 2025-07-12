Is Rosie O’Donnell an American Citizen? What to Know About Her Legal Status Under Trump

Rosie O’Donnell has never bit her tongue when it came to Donald Trump — and vice versa. The two have sparred over the years, and finally, Rosie had enough. She left the United States when Donald got elected president again in 2024 and moved to Ireland. Now, the Republican president has threatened to revoke her American citizenship, which begs the question: Can Donald take away Rosie’s citizenship?

Calling her a “threat to humanity” in a July 2025 Truth Social post, Donald wrote about Rosie, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

In response, Rosie took to her Instagram Stories to write, “Hey donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity — but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze [sic].”

Below, find out whether or not Donald can revoke Rosie’s citizenship and more about her background.

Where Is Rosie O’Donnell From?

Rosie was born and raised in Commack, New York.

Where Is Rosie O’Donnell’s Family From?

Rosie is Irish. Her late father, Edward Joseph O’Donnell, immigrated from County Donegal, Ireland, when he was a child. Rosie’s late mother, Roseann Teresa, was Irish-American.

Where Does Rosie O’Donnell Live Now?

Rosie revealed in March 2025 via social media that she moved to Ireland with her child Clay. In a TikTok video from that month, the comedian admitted she misses “many things about life there at home [in the U.S.], and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

Adding that it’s “been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well,” Rosie concluded that she and Clay were settled in their new country.

Rosie O’Donnell on Donald Trump (2006): “He annoys me on a multitude of levels. He’s the moral authority — left the first wife, had an affair. Left the second wife, had an affair. Had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass.” pic.twitter.com/29BCRIU9ea — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 12, 2025

Is Rosie O’Donnell Still an American Citizen?

Yes, Rosie is still an American citizen. She was in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship after moving to the country in 2025.

Can Trump Revoke Her U.S. Citizenship?

No, according to the U.S. Constitution, a president can’t revoke one’s citizenship. The 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S. — a.k.a birthright citizenship.