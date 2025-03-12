Rosie O’Donnell’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Actress, comedian, talk show host and author Rosie O’Donnell has apparently left Hollywood — but not showbiz. Now that she’s settling into her new life in Ireland with her daughter, many of her fans are wondering how her career will pan out from Europe. After all, Rosie has established herself as a major figure in the entertainment industry, and she’s racked up a substantial net worth as a result.

Below, learn more about Rosie’s career and how her move to Ireland will affect it.

How Did Rosie O’Donnell Become Famous?

Rosie started working her way up the ladder of comedy when she was a teen. The Commack, New York, native gradually found success in television and in films after landing her breakthrough role in Star Search. During a March 2002 interview with Larry King, Rosie recalled how the show gave her “national exposure.”

“I was 20 years old, and I was at a comedy club in Long Island,” the A League of Their Own star recalled. “This woman came over to me and she said, ‘I think you’re funny. Can you give me your number? My dad is Ed McMahon.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, right.’ I gave her my father’s phone number. I was living at home, I’m like, whatever. And about three days later, the talent booker from Star Search called and said, ‘We’re going to fly you out to L.A.’ And I went out to L.A. I had never really even headlined at a club. I was MC’ing for 20 bucks a night at the east side comedy club on Long Island, and I won, like, five weeks in a row. And it gave me national exposure. … So, it was a huge break in my career.”

Rosie O’Donnell’s Net Worth

Rose racked up a sizable fortune over the years. Her net worth currently stands at $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Rosie O’Donnell Move?

Yes, Rosie moved to Ireland, she revealed in March 2025. In a TikTok video, she opened up about Donald Trump‘s reelection and her decision to leave the states.

“It has been heartbreaking to see what is happening over there politically and hard for me personally as well,” Rosie said in the clip. “When you know it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

Though Rosie left the U.S., she encouraged her fans to “stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the constitution in our country, and not a king and not a man and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style.”

“Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos, if possible,” the author added. “But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”