What Is Birthright Citizenship? A Closer Look at the 14th Amendment

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump has moved forward with efforts to end birthright citizenship as part of his second-term agenda, drawing sharp criticism and igniting a fierce legal battle. On December 8, 2024, he told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that he planned to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship in the United States.

Now, with the Supreme Court limiting judges’ ability to block his order, the debate over the 14th Amendment has reached a new level of urgency.

Find out what birthright citizenship means, whether Trump has the authority to make this change, and who could be affected if it takes effect.

What Is the Meaning of Birthright Citizenship?

Birthright citizenship is the legal principle that grants automatic citizenship to any child born on the territory of a country, regardless of the citizenship or immigration status of their parents. In the United States, this principle is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

This means that any child born on U.S. soil, whether their parents are citizens, legal residents, or undocumented immigrants, automatically acquires U.S. citizenship at birth.

Can Trump End Birthright Citizenship?

Trump has stated that he still intends to end birthright citizenship, a goal he previously listed as a priority for his first day in office. In December 2024, he said he planned to do so through executive action, though he has not provided specific details on how he would implement or enforce the change.

In June 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting lower courts’ power to block Trump’s executive order, giving his administration more leeway to pursue restrictions on birthright citizenship while legal challenges continue.

To formally amend the 14th Amendment, a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate would be required, followed by ratification by three-fourths of state legislatures—a process seen as highly unlikely despite Republican control of Congress.

Who Would Be Affected by the Change?

If Trump were to end birthright citizenship, it would primarily impact: