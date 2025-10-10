Is Letitia James Married? Find Out if the NY Attorney General Has a Partner

Image Credit: Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

Letitia “Tish” James has spent decades in the public spotlight as one of New York’s most powerful figures. Known for her fearless approach to politics and high-profile legal battles, including her long-running feud with Donald Trump, James has often kept her personal life out of the headlines. With renewed attention on her amid recent legal troubles, many are wondering: Is Letitia James married?

Here’s what to know about her relationship status and private life.

Who Is Letitia James?

James is the Attorney General of New York, and she made history as the first woman and first Black person to be elected to the position. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 18, 1958, James built her career as a public defender and city council member before becoming one of the most powerful figures in New York politics.

James famously led investigations into the Trump Organization, former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s misconduct allegations, and the National Rifle Association’s financial practices. Her fearlessness has made her both respected and controversial, a reputation that’s only intensified following her own 2025 federal indictment over alleged mortgage fraud tied to a Virginia property. James has called the charges “baseless” and “politically motivated.”

Is Letitia James Married?

James has never been married. Despite being in the public eye for decades, she’s kept her personal life extremely private.

Does Letitia James Have Children?

No, James does not have children. However, she’s often referred to as a mentor figure to younger lawyers and public servants across New York. She’s also close to her extended family in Brooklyn, where she was raised as one of eight siblings.

What Is Letitia James’ Net Worth?

As of 2025, James’ estimated net worth is around $2.7 million, based on her most recent financial disclosures. While some outlets have published inflated figures (claiming as high as $10–15 million), those numbers are not supported by official records.

Her wealth primarily comes from decades in public office, her state pension, and real estate investments, including a property in Virginia that has recently become the center of her federal mortgage fraud case. Prosecutors allege James misrepresented the home as a secondary residence to obtain a more favorable loan rate, saving roughly $19,000.

In addition to her assets, James earns a $220,000 annual salary as New York’s Attorney General.