Letitia James’ Net Worth & Salary: How Much Money the NY Attorney General Has

Letitia “Tish” James has long been a prominent name in New York politics as the first woman and first Black person elected as the state’s Attorney General. But lately, she’s made headlines not just for legal battles, but for looming legal trouble of her own.

On October 9, 2025, she was indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges of bank fraud and making false statements related to a 2020 mortgage transaction. Prosecutors allege she misrepresented a Virginia property as her secondary residence in order to secure favorable loan terms—then rented it out, violating the rules tied to the “second-home” status. They claim this misrepresentation allowed James to save nearly $19,000 in mortgage costs.

The case has drawn sharp criticism and claims of political retaliation. James has denied wrongdoing, calling the indictment “baseless” and part of a larger effort by President Donald Trump to target his critics. She is scheduled to appear in court in Virginia on October 24.

That development comes as many are asking: What is James’ net worth? And just how much does she earn as New York AG? Below, we dive into her financial disclosures, her current salary, and more.

Is Letitia James Married?

James has never been married and has chosen to keep her personal life largely private. Despite being one of the most visible political figures in New York, she’s rarely discussed her dating life or family publicly.

Does Letitia James Have Children?

There is no public record or credible reporting that James has ever had children.

What Is Letitia James’ Net Worth?

According to her latest financial disclosure statement, James has a personal net worth of approximately $2.7 million. Some media outlets have published higher estimates (e.g. $15 million), but those figures are not supported by publicly filed disclosures.

What Is Letitia James’ Salary as the New York Attorney General?

James’s current salary as Attorney General of New York is estimated to be $220,000 per year, according to Ballotpedia.

Since taking office in 2019, James has been one of the most powerful and visible figures in New York politics, known for her bold legal actions against large corporations, government agencies, and especially Trump. In 2022, she filed a $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump, the Trump Organization, and his children, accusing them of inflating asset values to obtain favorable loans and insurance coverage.