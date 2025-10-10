Letitia James’ Indictment: What the Charges Mean for the NY Attorney General

Image Credit: Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted on bank fraud charges in October 2025. The 66-year-old Democrat was handed her indictment on October 9 and insisted that she is innocent of all charges.

“This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system,” James alleged, referring to Donald Trump. “He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State Attorney General.”

Calling the charges against her “baseless,” James continued that Trump’s “only goal is political retribution at any cost.” She went on to allege that the president’s actions “are a grave violation of our Constitutional order and have drawn sharp criticism from members of both parties.”

“I am a proud woman of faith, and I know that faith and fear cannot share the same space,” James concluded. “And so, today, I am not fearful, I am fearless, and as my faith teaches me, no weapon formed against me shall prosper. We will fight these baseless charges aggressively, and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights. And I will continue to do my job.”

Below, learn what James’ indictment means for her and more about the charges she’s facing.

Who Is Letitia James?

James is the currently attorney general of New York, having served in the position since January 2019 after winning the election the previous year. Born and raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, James attended the City University of New York’s Lehman College to study social work. She eventually obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Howard University School of Law in Washington D.C. before being admitted to practice law back home in New York.

James served on the New York City Council from 2004 to 2013, representing the 35th district.

Letitia James’ Indictment Details: Fraud Charges Explained

On October 9, 2025, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan announced that James had been indicted on one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution.

“No one is above the law,” Halligan said, according to the official indictment announcement. “The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust. The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”

What Happens to Letitia James Now?

If James is convicted, she faces prison time up to 30 years per count, up to a $1 million fine per count and forfeiture, according to the indictment. A federal district court will determine the potential sentence.

For the time being, James will still serve as the attorney general of New York unless she is charged with any crimes.