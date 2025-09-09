Is Hilary Duff Going on Tour in 2026? What We Know About Her New Music Era

Image Credit: WireImage

Hey now, hey now — in case you forgot, Hilary Duff was one of the most popular singers of the early 2000s. Paving the way for some of the Disney Channel’s future stars, she led the sitcom Lizzie McGuire, its titular movie and what would have been its revival series until it was discontinued. But when it came to music, Hilary’s fans all knew her timeless bops, such as “Come Clean,” “So Yesterday,” “Metamorphosis” and plenty more. And now, she’s making her epic comeback as a singer! So, when will her new album be released, and is it possible for Hilary to go on tour for the first time in over a decade?

Hollywood Life has rounded up what we know so far about Hilary’s long-awaited return to music.

When Will Hilary Duff Release Her New Album?

Hilary signed with Atlantic Records in September 2025, and she’s in the studio working on her new album. Therefore, it’s too soon to determine when it will be released.

Less than two weeks prior, the Disney Channel alum teased a comeback in an Instagram post. In an August 2025 carousel, Hilary celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her album Metamorphosis.

“Clearly, I had to go digging around the internet for pictures from this time as I’m not sure camera phones even existed,” Hilary wrote in the caption alongside photos of herself from the 2000s. “Sadly all my hairstyles ARE very documented. I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on peoples lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year-old self meant every word. It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure.”

Hilary also recalled “some of [her] first shows being in a skate park in San Jose, [California], and very shortly after, stepping out on stage in arenas.”

Does This Mean Hilary Duff Is Going on Tour?

Hilary has not confirmed whether she’s planning a tour, but it would make sense if she did to perform all her new music.

When Was the Last Time Hilary Duff Went on a Tour?

Hilary’s last tour was her Dignity Tour from 2007 to 2008. Her first was the Metamorphosis Tour from 2003 to 2004, which skyrocketed the then-teenager to stardom.

How Many Kids Does Hilary Duff Have Now?

Hilary is a proud mom of four children in total now. She shares her son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and her three other children, Banks, Mae and Townes with husband Matthew Koma.