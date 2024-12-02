Is Elton John Blind? What Happened to His Eyesight

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Elton John revealed a heartbreaking health issue that he lives with now. The musician — who is widely considered to be one of the most influential artists — has lost his eyesight. The “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker broke the news on a few occasions in late 2024, shocking fans around the world. So, does this mean that Elton is blind?

Learn more about what happened to Elton’s eyesight, below.

Does Elton John Have an Illness?

It’s unclear if Elton is living with any chronic illness. The “Rocket Man” artist revealed that he completely lost his eyesight while speaking on stage during the West End gala Devil Wears Prada: The Musical performance in December 2024. He wrote the music for the production.

“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now, I have lost my sight,” Elton said, according to several outlets. “I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it.” He then thanked his husband, David Furnish, calling David his “rock” because Elton hasn’t “been able to come to many of the previews” of the musical.

One week prior, Elton discussed his vision issues during an interview on ABC News.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France,” Elton said during his November 2024 interview. “And it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment.”

What Happened to Elton’s Eyesight?

Elton did not explain what infection he caught nor how it led to his eyesight problems.

Infections that could potentially lead to blindness or partial vision loss include various bacterial, fungal, viral and parasitic pathogens, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Will Elton John Regain His Eyesight?

In September 2024, Elton announced he had caught an unknown “severe eye infection” that left him with “limited vision.”

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” Elton shared via Instagram at the time. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

The award-winning musician thanked his doctors for their assistance and added that he was “feeling positive about the progress [he had] made in [his] healing and recovery thus far.”

However, two months later, Elton said he still couldn’t “see anything” during his November 2024 ABC News appearance.

“I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything,” Elton said and added, “We’re taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment, that’s really what we’re concentrating on.”

It’s unclear if Elton will regain his eyesight.